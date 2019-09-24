Priyanka attack UP govt over 'crime-free state' claims

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday launched an attack on the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government by claiming that crime rates in the state have been on the rise despite its tall claims of being a 'crime-free state'.

"Try to match the claims by the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh with reality. The BJP government everyday claims that the state has become crime-free, while the reality is that in just 22 days there have been 12 shootouts, four murders. Atrocities on women, the state government has no control on crime," she tweeted citing a media report.

Earlier on September 19, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had claimed at a press conference held on the completion of 30 months of his tenure that reduction in crime was the top priorities of his government when it assumed office.

"When we came to power, the crime rate in the state was high. There is been a sharp decline in dacoity, rape, loot, and riot cases today. As many as 41 new police stations have been opened in the state," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)