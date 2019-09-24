TN: 350 kg sea cucumber seized, two arrested

-
Coastal Security Police Wing of the state on Tuesday seized 350 kg processed sea-cucumber and arrested two people here.
The 350 kg of sea cucumber seized was worth Rs 70 lakh and the incident took place in Ramanathapuram district.
The two arrested identified as Linganathan and Sathyamorthy and were allegedly smuggling the sea cucumber to Sri Lanka.
Further investigation is underway.
