JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

3,300 civilians killed in Afghan conflict in 12 months: Public Health Ministry report
Business Standard

TN: 350 kg sea cucumber seized, two arrested

ANI  |  General News 

Coastal Security Police Wing of the state on Tuesday seized 350 kg processed sea-cucumber and arrested two people here.

The 350 kg of sea cucumber seized was worth Rs 70 lakh and the incident took place in Ramanathapuram district.

The two arrested identified as Linganathan and Sathyamorthy and were allegedly smuggling the sea cucumber to Sri Lanka.

Further investigation is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 14:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU