K'taka: CCB arrests Belgavi Panthers team owner for betting in KPL

ANI  |  General News 

In a major breakthrough, Central Crime Branch (CCB) on Monday unearthed betting scandal in Karnataka Premier League (KPL) and arrested Belgavi Panthers team owner Ali for placing bets on matches.

"The CCB has arrested Belgavi Panthers team owner Ali for placing bets on matches. He placed bets with a bookie who is allegedly in Dubai," stated CCB's official press release.

According to the press release, Ali was in touch with players of other teams during KPL. The players are also being enquired.

First Published: Tue, September 24 2019. 14:23 IST

