Priyanka Chaturvedi joins Shiv Sena hours after resigning from Congress

Chaturvedi, who was disappointed over the party's decision to reinstate men who misbehaved with her at a press conference in Mathura last year, on Friday, joined Uddhav Thackeray-led

is a BJP ally in Chaturvedi's resignation came shortly after she sent her resignation to on Thursday.

While addressing a press conference in Matoshree along with the chief, said, "I was disappointed when those who were suspended following my complaint were reinstated. I am thankful to Uddhav ji, Aditya ji for giving me respect and welcoming me into the party and family."

"I know I will be held accountable for my past statements and my views and that how I came to this conclusion but I would like to say that this decision of joining Shiv Sena I have taken after a lot of thought," she added.

However, sources told ANI said that left because she was miffed for not getting the party ticket to contest Lok Sabha polls from after all spokespersons were advised not to seek ticket in the elections.

Uddhav Thackeray also spoke to media during the press conference and said that he is proud of over her decision.

In September last year, some local party leaders had allegedly misbehaved with while she was attending a press conference on the Rafale deal in Mathura. Congress had initially thrown them out but recently taking the elections into consideration they were reportedly taken back.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)