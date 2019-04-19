NC Debbarma moves EC, accuses TPCC president, others of violating MCC

Indigenous Peoples Front of (IPFT) and state revenue NC on Friday wrote a letter to the (EC) accusing leaders, including of flouting the Code of Conduct (MCC).

In a letter to the poll-body, said: "Shri (Pradyot) during his election campaign speeches vehemently attempting to create ethnic conflict, disharmony and creation of ethnic tension among the cross-section of peace-loving people of the state. His coinage slogan 'PUILA JATI ULO PARTY' is nothing but an effort to create such ethnic conflict between the people living in the hill areas and plain areas as well."

He also accused Pradyot of utilising money power to influence the innocent poor general public and distributing funds in cash and via cheque throughout the state, particularly in hilly areas.

"Lastly as a glaring instance of violation of Code of Conduct of the election Shri Debbarma on 18th April 2019 at around 2:30 pm forcefully entered into the station and physically tortured one Shri Mintu Kr. Debbarma who was arrested and in custody of Station with some allegation," he said.

In his concluding statement, the IPFT urged the poll body to take strict action against Pradyot and his associates who are "indulging in corrupt practices" and also grossly violating the Code of Conduct in the present elections.

In Tripura, one seat each went to polls on April 11 and 18. Results will be declared on May 23.

