Priyanka Chopra makes 'best use of vacation', Nick turns into photographer

After their all romantic French holiday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are having the time of their lives in Tuscany with the latter turning out to be a great photographer!

Earlier, the couple shared a clip of them dancing under the Tuscany sky and later as they relished their moments by the pool, PeeCee shared what the 'best use of a vacation' is- posing, as the 'hubby takes pictures'.

"Best use of a vacation. The hubby taking pictures. Lol," she captioned as she shared three refreshing pictures of her relishing her time by the pool.

The 'Mary Kom' actor posed in a beautiful white swimsuit with a glass of beverage in her hand.

The couple who tied the knot in December last year is turning out to be the hottest talk of the town!

A few days back, the duo also attended some cooking classes and looked super excited to prepare delectable pasta.

Priyanka and Nick were in France to attend the second wedding of the singer's brother Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner.

Joe and Sophie tied the knot on June 29 at a chateau in France after first getting hitched in Las Vegas on May 1 post the Billboard Music Awards 2019.

