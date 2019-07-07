Second Weekend Report: Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' collects Rs. 40 crore

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' has maintained a steady run at the box office as it minted Rs. 40.86 crore in the second week of its release.

The film which opened with Rs. 5.02 crore on the first day earned over Rs. 20 crores in the opening weekend and depicted that it's slow but steady.

Sharing the box office collections of his Twitter handle, Indian film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh collected Rs. 2.65 crore on Friday and Rs. 4 crore on Saturday in the second weekend.

He also pointed out that the film is eyeing Rs. 50 crore and will cross the mark in some coming days.

'Article 15' generated some good reviews and became Ayushmann's second-biggest opener after 'Badhaai Ho', which earned Rs. 45.70 crore in its extended 4-day weekend.

The film, directed by Anubhav Sinha, is loosely inspired by the heinous Badaun rape incident where two teenage girls were gang-raped and gruesomely murdered by hanging them while they were still alive.

The movie highlights the caste discrimination in the country through a mix of various incidents. The film's title derives from Article 15 of the Indian constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex, and place of birth.

Manoj Pahwa, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, M Naser, Ashish Verma, Sushil Pandey, Subrajyoti Bharat, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub are also part of the stellar cast of the film.

The film, produced by Benaras Media Works, released on June 28.

