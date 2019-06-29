JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » Sports

Late Luke Perry's daughter opens up about dealing with the loss

Muslim boy thrashed in Kanpur for not chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'
Business Standard

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulates Sapna Kashyap on her selection in U20 Handball team

ANI  |  Others 

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra congratulated handball player Sapana Kashyap, who hails from Kanpur on her selection in the U20 Indian Women Handball team on Saturday.

Priyanka took to Twitter and wrote a congratulatory message for Kashyap.

Kashyap hails from a poor family and lives in a small rented room with her family in Kanpur. Her father is a tailor and her sister works in a departmental store and barely manages their household expenses.

Kashyap will play in the U20 Asian Handball Championship in the next month. The tournament will take place in Lebanon from July 24 to July 29.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, June 29 2019. 22:49 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU