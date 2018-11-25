Priyanka, Nick in Mumbai for dreamy destination wedding!

-
ALSO READ
Shivaji memorial visitors may be charged to recover cost: Maha to HC
Access to Mumbai Airport lounge temporarily unavailable: Jet Airways
Woman air passenger held for carrying prohibited drug
Jet Airways starts services on Mumbai-Manchester route
GoaAir launches 2nd overseas route with Mumbai-Male service
-
Ahead of their wedding, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport in the early hours of Sunday.
The couple, who was surrounded by a tight security looked all happy and elated as they were seen greeting fans and media with a big smile. The much-in-love couple walked holding hands and waved at the paparazzi.
Recently, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Thanksgiving with their family. Fans of the duo have been in awe of them owing to their cute PDA and lovely pictures on social media.
According to various reports, the two will be tying the knot on December 1 at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace.
The wedding invitations have already been sent out, and interestingly, the 'Mary Kom' actor has replaced 'shaadi ke ladoos' with macaroons. The 36-year-old star shared snaps of the invitations on her official Instagram account a few days back.
Earlier, the duo stopped by the Beverly Hills courthouse last week to fill out the necessary paperwork to obtain a marriage license in the United States.
Priyanka and her beau confirmed their engagement in August during a trip to Mumbai, where their families gathered for festivities, including a Roka ceremony and a big engagement bash.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU