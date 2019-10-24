JUST IN
Puducherry bypoll result: Congress retains Kamraj Nagar Assembly seat

Congress candidate A John Kumar bagged 7170 votes more than his rival candidate Bouvanesvarane of All India NR Congress in the bypolls

ANI 

Indian National Congress on Thursday retained its Kamraj Nagar seat.

Congress candidate A John Kumar bagged 7170 votes more than his rival candidate Bouvanesvarane of All India NR Congress in the bypolls.

"I thank people for giving a big mandate and making me win. My first priority will be to provide basic necessities to people. I also congratulate my opponents who worked hard but could not win Puducherry," said A John Kumar while speaking to ANI

Kumar got 14,782 votes while Bouvanesvarane only bagged 7612 votes. The former contested the by-elections as part of Congress-DMK alliance while the latter contested in the AINRC-AIADMK-BJP alliance.

First Published: Thu, October 24 2019. 11:14 IST

