Puducherry bypoll result: Congress retains Kamraj Nagar Assembly seat

on Thursday retained its Kamraj Nagar seat.

Congress candidate A John Kumar bagged 7170 votes more than his rival candidate Bouvanesvarane of All India NR Congress in the bypolls.



Check election results live updates here

"I thank people for giving a big mandate and making me win. My first priority will be to provide basic necessities to people. I also congratulate my opponents who worked hard but could not win Puducherry," said A John Kumar while speaking to ANI

Kumar got 14,782 votes while Bouvanesvarane only bagged 7612 votes. The former contested the by- as part of Congress-DMK alliance while the latter contested in the AINRC-AIADMK-BJP alliance.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)