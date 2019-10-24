Puducherry bypoll result: Congress retains Kamraj Nagar Assembly seat

-
Indian National Congress on Thursday retained its Kamraj Nagar seat.
Congress candidate A John Kumar bagged 7170 votes more than his rival candidate Bouvanesvarane of All India NR Congress in the bypolls.
"I thank people for giving a big mandate and making me win. My first priority will be to provide basic necessities to people. I also congratulate my opponents who worked hard but could not win Puducherry," said A John Kumar while speaking to ANI
Kumar got 14,782 votes while Bouvanesvarane only bagged 7612 votes. The former contested the by-elections as part of Congress-DMK alliance while the latter contested in the AINRC-AIADMK-BJP alliance.
