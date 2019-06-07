JUST IN
Business Standard

Pulwama encounter: 4 terrorists killed

ANI  |  General News 

Four terrorists have been killed in an encounter with security forces in a village in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, an official said on Friday.

The encounter broke out last night in Panjran village of the district's Lassirpora area, the public relations officer (Defence) said. The security forces have seized three AK series rifles from the site of the gunfight.

A search operation is underway.

First Published: Fri, June 07 2019. 09:01 IST

