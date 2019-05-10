Visually impaired Chhattisgarh student scores 82% in XII boards

Oozing with grit and confidence, R Prajapati did not let visual impairment deter him from making his parents proud. Braving all odds, he scored a remarkable 82 per cent in CBSE Class XII board examinations despite staying away from home in

Prajapati was compelled to move out of station as local schools couldn't provide facilities for a student like him who is visually impaired by birth. Determined, he insisted his parents make other arrangements.

"There were no facilities for me in our village school and hence I insisted in front of my parents that they should send me outside for studying and find a suitable school for me," R Prajapati said.

His father feels Prajapati has not only made him proud but has also brought laurels to and "We are very poor and sustain our livelihood by doing labour, we have no land. I am very proud that my son did so well. I will do whatever I can to make him study further," the content father said beaming with joy.

Prajapati also wishes to continue his studies, "I secured 82 per cent and I am feeling very happy. I will continue to study further," the meritorious student added.

"I first went to Haridwar from where I completed my class X and thereafter I turn towards and took admission in a government school to do my class XII," he continued the story.

Prajapati's feat has moved district authorities, who are now willing to provide him with necessary means to further his academic aspirations.

"We will strive to give whatever we can so that he may continue with his studies and gets all facilities and guidance he needs," said Sanjeev Kumar Jha, District Collector,

CBSE declared the result of Class XII board examinations on May 2. After breaching the 90 per cent pass percentage for the first time last year, the Government schools further improved its performance by 3.6 percentage points this year.

