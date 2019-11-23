Punjab: BJP Panel meets family members of Dalit man killed in Sangrur

A panel of three MPs including BJP Vice President Vinay Sahasrabuddhe set up to inquire into killing of a Dalit man Jagmail Singh, met his family members on Saturday.

Earlier in the day, Commission for Scheduled Caste (NCSC) chairman Ram Shankar Katheria along with other officials met the family members of Jagmail Singh at Changaliwala village in Lehragaga here.

On November 21, it was reported that BJP has set up a panel of MPs led by its vice-president Vinay Sahasrabuddhe to enquire into killing of a Dalit man in Changaliwala village, Sangrur, Punjab.

The Dalit man, Jagmail Singh, was allegedly tied to a pillar, beaten mercilessly by four men and was forced to drink urine over a property dispute on November 7. He later succumbed to his injuries on November 16.

Apart from Sahasrabuddhe, the committee includes former Union Minister Satyapal Singh and Lok Sabha MP VD Ram, the former policemen.

The panel will submit its report to the party leadership.

Punjab government had announced Rs 20 lakh as compensation for Jagmail's family and will provide his widow with a Group-D job near her residence. It will also give free ration to the family for up to six months and Rs 1.25 lakh for the repair of his house.

The government will also provide free education to his children studying in Class ninth, sixth and first, up to the graduation level.

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh had ordered a comprehensive probe by ADGP Gurpreet Deo into the murder case.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)