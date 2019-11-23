University of Calcutta to have third gender option in admission forms from next academic session'

-
-
The University of Calcutta will have third gender option in admission forms from next academic session, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee has said.
A notice from UGC undersigned by its secretary Jaspal S Sandhu read, "As per the judgement of Honourable Supreme Court of India, Transgender will be included as third gender under the various scholarships/fellowship schemes of UGC.
