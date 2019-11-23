University of Calcutta to have third gender option in admission forms from next academic session'

JUST IN
The University of Calcutta will have third gender option in admission forms from next academic session, Vice-Chancellor Sonali Chakraborty Banerjee has said.

A notice from UGC undersigned by its secretary Jaspal S Sandhu read, "As per the judgement of Honourable Supreme Court of India, Transgender will be included as third gender under the various scholarships/fellowship schemes of UGC.

