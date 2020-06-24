Day after Rath Yatra, Puri goes under complete shutdown till 2 pm today

JUST IN
Priests and devotees of ISKCON carrying Lord Jagannath idol on the occasion of Rath Yatra festival at ISKCON headquarter, in Kolkata on Tuesday.
Puri will remain under complete shutdown till 2 pm on Wednesday in the wake of Rath Yatra being carried out in the temple town after the Supreme Court allowed the Odisha government to conduct the festival in a restricted manner.

The Rath Yatra was held in Puri on Tuesday after the Supreme Court granted permission to hold the annual chariot festival amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile in West Bengal's Siliguri, following all the rituals, ISKCON celebrated the 31st Rath Yatra festival at their campus.

ISKCON did not allow any devotees inside their premises to take part in the festival as a precautionary measure to prevent the spread of coronavirus.
First Published: Wed, June 24 2020. 02:08 IST

