Putin temporarily prohibits Russian airlines from flying to Georgia

Russian on Friday signed a decree which temporarily prohibits Russian airlines from flying to just a day after protests broke out against a Russian delegation outside the

"From July 8, 2019, Russian airlines are temporarily prohibited from carrying out (including commercial flights) of citizens from the territory of the Russian Federation to the territory of Georgia," a statement issued by Kremlin said, according to TASS.

Tour operators and travel agents have also been asked to "refrain from selling a that includes (including commercial one) of citizens" from to

Putin signed the document "in order to ensure the national security of the Russian Federation, to protect citizens of the Russian Federation from criminal and other unlawful actions and in accordance with on Security dated December 28, 2010," as per the statement.

On Thursday, thousands of protesters gathered outside the to demonstrate against a delegation's participation in the 26th session of the Inter-parliamentary (IAO). Many tried to storm the building as well, leading to the police using tear gas, water cannon and to disperse the protesters.

IAO and member opened the session at the The Opposition objected to the Russian lawmaker making his address while sitting in the parliament chairperson's and disrupted the session. They joined the protesters in demanding the resignations of and Parliament

More than 300 protesters were detained by the police while 240 people were injured in the clashes as per official data. The Georgian Parliament has decided to step down from his post in the wake of the protests.

The Russian also instructed the government to take measures to repatriate Russian nationals temporarily staying in Georgia, according to TASS.

The Russian president's said that the ban will stay in place until can guarantee the security of Russian nationals.

"The president will revise this decision only when the situation in Georgia is normalised and there is not the slightest threat to the security of our citizens," he said.

"The decision to suspend air service is explained by extremist anti-Russian threats in Georgia that might be directed against our tourists. We cannot stay indifferent when anything threatens the lives of our tourists," he added.

"The president has imposed the ban from July 8 because it is the final day of the bulk of organized tours in that country and all our citizens will be able to return home," Peskov stated, explaining the reason behind the chosen date.

