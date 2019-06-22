US urges India against purchasing Russian S-400s

Ahead of Michael Pompeo's visit to India, the on Friday urged the country against buying Russian S-400 systems which may trigger CAATSA sanctions.

"With respect to the S-400, we're urging all of our allies and partners, included, to forgo transactions with that risk triggering the CAATSA [Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act] sanctions...This is a time we will be encouraging to look at alternatives," quoted a senior as saying during a conference.

is already engaged in a row with NATO ally over the purchase of the Russian system.

had signed a USD 5.43 billion deal with for the purchase of five S-400s during the 19th India- Annual Bilateral Summit in on October 5 last year. The decision was made despite the US threat of sanctions against countries for their defence purchases with Russia.

has previously sanctioned China's (EDD) for purchasing Russian Su-35 fighter jets and the same S-400 missiles that India is purchasing, triggering a diplomatic confrontation between and the US.

The had "indirectly" warned earlier this month over its S-400 purchase, according to They had reportedly said that the Russian defence deal may compromise India-US arms deals.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)