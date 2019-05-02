Putin signs Russian internet bill into law

Russian on Wednesday signed into law a bill on providing stable operation of a Russian national in case of disconnection from the global

According to the law published on Russia's official legal information portal, Russian Roskomnadzor is entitled to carry out "the centralised operation of the general communications network" if there are risks to the operation of the Russian internet.

The measures include installing a national system for routing through servers within the country and preventing external threats from cutting off the Russian part of the global network, reported.

The legislation has aroused controversy as many Russian social network users think it qualifies as one aimed at isolating the Russian internet.

In response, Russian said previously that has no plans to isolate the internet but must prepare for a possible disconnection from the global network and protect the users' interests.

--IANS

pgh/

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)