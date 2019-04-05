Rabri plays caste card, roots for rape convict's wife

Former of Bihar, Rabri Devi, allegedly played the caste card to woo the community while campaigning for the wife of rape convict Rajballabh Rabri accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of "maligning the image of Yadavs" by sending Rajballabh to jail.

"They have tried to malign the image of Yadavs by falsely implicating Rajballabh and sending him to jail. I appeal to the people to vote for and make her win the elections," said Rabri while campaigning for RJD's Lok Sabha candidate

A in December convicted Rajballabh and four others in a 2016 rape case of a minor, disqualifying him from contesting any election. RJD then fielded Rajballabh's wife from the Nawada constituency in

Rabri Devi, who is the wife of jailed Lalu Prasad, also alleged that the BJP-led central government has falsely implicated the family in the IRCTC scam.

"The whole country knows that Lalu ji and his family is innocent. People know the truth. The officials of have themselves said there was no corruption in their department when Lalu ji was the railway minister," she said.

will vote in all seven phases of the Lok Sabha elections from April 11 to May 19. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

