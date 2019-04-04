Rahul Gandhi does not enjoy popular support in Amethi: Smriti Irani

-
Union Textiles Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani on Thursday slammed Congress president Rahul Gandhi for his decision to contest from Wayanad in Kerala besides Amethi, saying that the Gandhi scion has sensed his defeat from Uttar Pradesh.
"Rahul Gandhi no more enjoys popular support in Amethi and that is why he is also contesting from Wayanad. He enjoyed a position of power for 15 years because of the support from Amethi, but now he is going elsewhere. This is an insult to Amethi and people here will not tolerate this," he told reporters here.
Irani also accused the Congress president and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of being involved in corruption while their the party was in power.
"It is not surprising that Rahul Gandhi and Mrs Vadra were found with their hands in the cookie jar. They were found to have economic relations with 2g and 3g scamsters," the BJP leader alleged. "When the nation was looted Rahul Gandhi was standing as a silent spectator," she said.
On March 24, the Union textiles minister had taken a "#BhaagRahulBhaag" jibe at Rahul Gandhi over reports that he may also contest from Kerala's Wayanad in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She had tweeted, "Rahul running away from Amethi."
Rahul Gandhi has represented Amethi since 2004. In the ensuing Lok Sabha elections, he will be facing a challenge in Amethi from Irani.
Amethi will go to polls on May 6. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.
