Rahul Gandhi files nomination for Wayanad LS seat

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday filed his nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat.
He was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The Congress chief filed his nomination papers at the district collectorate in Kalpetta.
The state party unit had requested him to contest from the Wayanad Lok Sabha constituency which fell vacant following the death of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) working president M I Shanavas last year.
Shanavas was elected to Lok Sabha for consecutive two terms - 2009 and 2014 -- from the Wayanad seat which came into existence in 2009.
Apart from Wayanad, Rahul Gandhi will also be contesting from the Congress stronghold of Amethi in Uttar Pradesh where he will face BJP nominee and Union Minister Smriti Irani.
Congress is contesting on 16 out of the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala leaving four seats for its allies - two for Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and one each for Kerala Congress (Mani) and Socialist Party (RSP).
