LS polls: Vivek Oberoi among BJP's 40 star campaigners for Gujarat

Lead actor of 'PM Narendra Modi' has been named as one of BJP's 40 star campaigners for the Lok Sabha

According to a list released on Friday, other key star campaigners include Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Arun Jaitley, and Sushma Swaraj, among others.

and have also been named as star campaigners.

The 26 Parliamentary constituencies of the state will undergo polling in the third phase of elections on April 23. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

