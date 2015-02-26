Railway Budget: Sharad Yadav doubts govt's assurances

(United) chief on Thursday said the Indian will move forward if the BJP-led Government succeeds in fulfilling even a fourth of the promises that it has made so far.

"Bullet train is a joke. Regular trains are in a real bad condition. The tracks are not proper, lack cleanliness and needs maintenance. All these should be mended first. If they fulfill even a fourth of promises made earlier, the will move forward," Yadav told ANI.

Minister of State for Environment and Forests and leader Prakash Javadekar, however, said the Railway will bring good news for the nation.

"In the last 50 years, very less attention has been paid to the development of railways, except for Atal Bihari Vajpayee's time. We expect improvement in security and facilities," said Javadekar.

Minister of State for Parliamentary and Minorities Affairs and leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said, "Good days will come for the It will move ahead on the track of development."

Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu is currently presenting the Railway 2015-16 in the Parliament.