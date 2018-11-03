Railway launches anti-tout drive for Diwali rush

-
In a drive against touts selling Tatkal e-tickets during the ongoing Diwali festive season, the Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) team arrested one person on Friday and also recovered 50 live Railway e-tickets, valued at a nearly two lakh rupees.
The accused, Jatinder Chhabra, runs a travel agency in West Delhi's Kirti Nagar and was arrested from his residence in the Rameshnagar area of East Delhi.
The 50 e-tickets worth Rs. 1,63,151 (One lakh sixty-three thousand one hundred fifty-one) were booked using 12 personal user IDs.
The police have registered a case against the accused under Section 143 of the Railways Act, 1989.
The drive was undertaken under the directions of Dr Rajiv Kumar Verma, Senior DSC of the Indian Railways.
R N Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Delhi said, "The Indian Railways is committed to strongly curb the touting activities especially during the festival and rush season."
Railway authorities have assured strict action against anyone who is found to be indulged illegal activities.
