Pakistan: FIR registered in Samiul Haq's murder

ANI  |  Rawalpindi [Pakistan] 

Pakistan police on Saturday registered a murder case for the killing of Pakistan's former senator and Jamiat Ulema Islam-Sami (JUI-S) chief Maulana Samiul Haq.

On the complaint of Maulana Hamidul Haq, son of the deceased, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the Airport Police Station in Rawalpindi, ARY News reported.

As per the details shared in the FIR, Maulana Samiul Haq was stabbed 12 times and succumbed to his injuries at his Rawalpindi residence. He was killed at around 6.30 pm on November 2.

Sharing details of the murder, his son told ARY News that JUI-S chief was unwell and taking rest at home when he was attacked.

"Maulana Samiul Haq's driver and the gunman were away when he was stabbed and when one of his servants returned he saw him (Samiul Haq) lying in a pool of blood. He was shifted to the Safari Hospital in Rawalpindi for medico-legal formalities," Maulana Hamidul Haq said.

He further said that his family did not wish for a postmortem.

Maulana Samiul Haq was known as 'Father of Taliban' for his radical views and patronage to terror groups, including Taliban.

First Published: Sat, November 03 2018. 12:45 IST

