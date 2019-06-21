South-west monsoon to provide relief to Telangana, AP in upcoming days

and are likely to get respite from the severe heat due to the arrival of south-west in the upcoming days, Rajarao, in the said on Friday.

"The south-west has advanced into both the Telugu speaking states. It has covered entire and most parts of The effects of this have also been seen in some parts of the neighbouring states," told ANI here.

He added that almost all parts of have witnessed the first rainfall ranging from light to heavy in the recent days and the same is likely to continue in the upcoming days.

"Most parts of Telangana has witnessed the first rains of this monsoon with an average of around 7 centimeters of rainfall, also received moderate rainfall. For the next two or three days, both the Telugu speaking states will receive moderate rainfall and some parts might even receive heavy rainfall," said.

Earlier on June 15, the had predicted that monsoons in both the states would be delayed and were expected to enter after June 16 as a result of the very severe cyclonic storm Vayu that skirted coast on June 13.

