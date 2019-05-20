Exit polls have been wrong many times earlier: Gehlot

Contending that exit polls have proven wrong many times, Chief Minister on Monday said that shall present a good performance in elections as the results come out on May 23.

Different exit polls had predicted the BJP-led NDA forming the government at the centre again and its triumph in Rajasthan, with the getting just a few seats out of the state's 25.

However, Gehlot claimed that exit poll results in last many years have never been true always.

"This situation has not come for the first time. Many a times, exit poll results have proven to be false. Even in 2004, during the tenure of then Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the exit polls announced the return of the NDA government. This was the time when Shining slogan was doing the rounds. However, the exit poll results proved wrong and the UPA formed the government which remained at the centre for 10 years," he added.

On the EVM issue, Gehlot said that even was convinced that the machines can be tempered with and hence, came the option of VVPATs. "The developed nations have stopped using these machines. In fact EVM machines should be put aside as they are not in democratic interest," he added.

He also termed it unfortunate that the is working in a "biased manner".

"For the first time after Independence, serious allegations have been levied against the working of Surprisingly, there come no answers for these allegations," he said.

