Tibetan and Indian Buddhist monks performed on the occasion of 5th International Day on Friday, in the presence of and

(ITBP) personnel, differently abled children and Buddhist monks gathered here to perform asanas together.

"Yoga is an intrinsic part of our lives and it releases all the stress and tension, giving us inner peace and strength. We all should perform yoga every morning at least for 20 minutes." Tibetan Buddhist monk told ANI.

"I want to thank for taking this initiative and marking this day as International Yoga Day. Yoga adds to the development of our society, yoga shows us different ways in which we can keep ourselves healthy and strong" another Buddhist monk told ANI.

said that "This is a good beginning that the Buddhist monks have also joined the yoga day practice in Shimla. The has declared Sanskrit as state's official language, So all the asanas were performed by chanting Yoga mantras during the event."

The theme of this year's Yoga Day is "Climate Action".

It was who, during his first address at the in 2014, proposed to mark June 21 as the international day of Yoga.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)