Yogi to travel by road from Jharkhand to address rally in WB's Purulia

Having been denied permission to land his chopper in West Bengal, will on Tuesday touch down in Jharkhand's Bokaro and then travel to West Bengal's district by road to address a public rally.

The will leave for after the adjournment of the Vidhan Sabha session today. He is slated to address the rally at around 3:30 pm.

Yogi was scheduled to address two rallies in on February 3, one in district's Raiganj and the other in district's Balurghat. However, the led by declined permission for Yogi's chopper to land for both rallies without any prior notice.

Later in the day, Yogi addressed the rally in Raiganj via telephone and accused Banerjee of carrying out"shameful" activities.

The BJP has condemned Banerjee over the obstacles faced by the party in conducting rallies and other events in the state, while also criticising her government for the ongoing tussle between the and the

Science and told ANI, "The is an independent agency and it has the right to go anywhere in the country. What Mamata ji is doing I have never seen anything like it in my political career, where she is supporting an who is being investigated by the "

"She allows Rohingyas and foreign infiltrators to stay in the state, people who promote democratic values, be it our chief minister, our president, they cannot go. She is being supported by people who are also under the CBI's radar. It is shameful and condemnable. They are making a mockery of the Constitution. If you want to see a situation of emergency anywhere, you can see it in West Bengal," Raza said.

Health Minister said, "Mamata ji has created an unconstitutional and undemocratic atmosphere in The CBI vs Mamata situation in the state clearly shows that democracy is in peril there. When Narendra Modi ji was the chief minister, he fully cooperated with agencies when he was under probe. He was also in your position and he showed that you have to cooperate with the law and not fight it".

Banerjee launched her dharna in Kolkata on Sunday night amidst an unprecedented face-off with the Centre over CBI versus issue.

She launched her 'Save the Constitution' sit-in at around 9 pm after the CBI attempted to arrest in connection with the Saradha chit fund case, which was foiled by the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)