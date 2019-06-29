Rajasthan: Doctor runs free coaching institute in Barmer for aspiring medical students

In a tale of selfless attitude, a doctor is providing free coaching to aspiring medical students belonging to economically weaker sections of the society.

Dr Bharat Saran has been running a coaching institute here under the name "50 Villagers" where he teaches 25 underprivileged students from class 11 and 25 students from class 12.

Speaking to ANI, Dr Saran said, "I have been running '50 Villagers' for the past 7 years. It is a free coaching institute for aspiring medical students from government schools in remote villages. The institute coaches 50 students every year, 25 each from 11th and 12th standard."

Saran said, "On May 25, 2012, we formed this institute to teach 25 students who belong to economically weaker sections of the society, especially those who have to leave studies due to financial crunch. We provide free of cost books, we pay school fees and provide food to students."

"In the last seven years, 140 students took admissions here. The selection ratio is 100 per cent as in every student gets qualified into different medical colleges. As many as 30 students from our institute have cleared MBBS, five are going to AIIMS, some are in veterinary, and some have gone in the field of Ayurveda," he said.

"We do self-study here. It is not important to go to coaching centres. A student can be guided through self-study. I am grateful to donors who gave us financial aid to run this institute," he said.

A student at the institute said, "We are studying very well here. I gave exam in 2016 and then I came here. I want to become a doctor in future. One of the students here from my school got selected in AIIMS. We study here for 11 to 12 hours."

Another student said, "My main aim is to become a good man and serve humanity by becoming a doctor.

