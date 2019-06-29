3 held in connection with Vikas Chaudhary's murder

-
Haryana Police have arrested one woman along with two other people in connection with the murder of Congress leader Vikas Chaudhary.
The Faridabad police in a statement said further details about the case will be provided after the detained accused record their statements.
"We will be holding a press conference as soon as we arrest the main accused," police said.
Chaudhary was shot at in Faridabad on Thursday while he travelling in his car. Although he was rushed to the hospital, he succumbed to his injuries.
