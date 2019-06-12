DU forms committee to see how EWS quota can be implemented

The has formed a committee to look how the (EWS) quota can be implemented for PhD and MPhil admissions.

This year, the varsity has effected a 10 per cent increase in seats for the EWS in undergraduate and postgraduate admissions.

The EWS category was not reflecting when candidates wanted to apply for MPhil and PhD admissions, leading the students to query the

"A committee has been constituted to look how the EWS criteria can be implemented for MPhil and PhD. The seats for MPhil and PhD are not fixed and vary depending on the number of supervisors we have and the number of candidates who apply," said a

The university started registrations for postgraduate, MPhil and PhD courses on June 3.

Till now, 17,873 students have registered for MPhil and PhD courses and 3,690 have made payments.

Out of the total number of payments made, 1,897 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 864 from other backward classes, 671 from scheduled castes and 258 from scheduled tribes.

Till now, 96,293 students have registered for postgraduate courses and 59,015 have made payments.

Out of the total number of payments made by candidates, 33,432 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 12,267 from other backward classes, 9,151 from scheduled castes, 3,051 from scheduled tribes and 1,114 from the EWS category.

The varsity had begun the registration process for undergraduate courses on May 30 which will end on June 14.

The first cut-off list is likely to be released on June 20.

Till now, 3,10,396 students have registered and 1,99,899 have made payments, the varsity said.

Out of the total number of payments, 1,21,593 aspirants are from the unreserved category, 39,719 from other backward classes, 27,491 from scheduled castes, 5,636 from scheduled tribes and 5,460 from the (EWS), it said.

