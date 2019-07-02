Hyderabad: BJP Yuva Morcha stages dharna against exorbitant fee structure of private schools

BJP Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday held a dharna against the exorbitant fee structure in private and corporate schools with a supplementary objective of a more categorised and centralised fee structure in the state.

Speaking to ANI, Gundagoni Bharat Goud, BJP Yuva Morcha state president said: "We are protesting against the fee structure in private schools and corporate schools in Hyderabad and Telangana. Hyderabad private schools have very high fees as compared to the rest of the country. They name the schools as techno schools and international schools and under these titles charge lakhs of rupees from the public."

Referring to different schools and describing their fee structures, Goud said, "The schools are no more for the purpose of educating students but are now a kind of business, it has become a mafia and a way to earn money."

"We have been fighting for this issue for about a month. We have conducted round table talks, staged dharnas and have also submitted a memorandum to the commissioner. Despite all these efforts, the government hasn't responded yet," he added.

"This fight and protest will continue till the fees come down so that even a poor child can get quality education," Goud said.

