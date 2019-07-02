Karnataka: Inflow of Tunga river rises after heavy rainfall in Western Ghats

The inflow of river Tunga rose following the copious rains in the Western Ghats region on Monday.

On Monday evening, four crest gates of Tunga dam (also known as Gajanuru dam) were opened to release 5,000cusec excess water to the river.

Tunga dam provides drinking water to Shivamogga and water for canal irrigation for paddy and areca crops. The maximum capacity of the reservoir is 588.24 tmc feet. The dam completely dried and reached dead storage in June.

Phaniraju, superintendent engineer said, "June 9 was the last date for releasing water for drinking purpose. We lifted four gates to release 5,000 cusec yesterday."

"Today we have released 3,000cusec, and inflow is 6,000cusec. Shivamogga town depends on this dam. This water will suffice to meet one-year drinking water and canal irrigation requirements," he added.

