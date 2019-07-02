3 MPs give adjournment motion notices in LS

Three Members of Parliament (MP) on Tuesday gave adjournment motion notices in the Lok Sabha over separate issues.

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP and former Union Minister TR Baalu has given an adjournment motion notice in the lower house of Parliament over 'derogatory and insulting remarks made by Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry' Kiran Bedi.

This is the second time that Baalu has given the adjournment notice in the House. On Monday too, he had given an adjournment notice to stop carbon project on the Cauvery basin.

Apart from Baalu, Congress MP Kodikunnil Suresh has given the adjournment motion notice over the restriction of education loan for the technical courses in Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) accredited colleges.

Congress MP Pradyut Bordoloi has also given the adjournment motion notice over illegal digging of coal mines in the reserved forest of Tinsukia district in Assam.

On Monday, Congress MPs Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and Ravneet Singh Bittu along with Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MP ET Mohammed Basheer gave adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over different issues.

Chowdhury had given the notice on the reduction of interest rates over small savings schemes while Bittu's notice urged the Central government not to touch old artifacts and other items in the makeover process of the Jallianwala Bagh Museum.

IUML's Basheer had moved an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha over the incident of mob lynching in Jharkhand.

Earlier on June 28, DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran had also given an adjournment motion notice over alleged lynching of a Muslim man in Jharkhand.

On June 18, Tabrez Ansari, 22, was attacked by a mob in Seraikela Kharsawan district of Jharkhand on the suspicion of theft. He was beaten up mercilessly for hours before being handed over to the police. He succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital on June 22.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)