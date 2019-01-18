Rajasthan medical college implements dress code , Health ministry slams it

Resident doctors, medical staff and undergraduate students of Jaipur's Man Singh Medical College will now be required to follow a blue dress code, including donning blazers worth Rs 3000 of the same colour.

The medical college Friday implemented the dress code, which is also applicable to those serving in the hospitals attached to the college.

Staff and doctors have to wear blue blazers worth Rs 3000 of the brand "Raymond". The college management has also issued a list of stores where orders for clothes can be placed.

Health Minister said that there was no need for taking such measures and the matter is under consideration.

"There was no use of taking such a decision, it is a local matter. I have already talked about it and the decision is of no use," Sharma said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)