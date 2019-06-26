Rajasthan: Tigress T-73 gives birth to 3 cubs at Ranthambore Tiger Reserve

A tigress, popularly known as T-73, has given birth to three cubs at the Reserve here.

Mukesh Saini, Divisional Forest Officer, told ANI, "A few days back, we received information about new cubs in the reserve. Though there were pugmarks in the area, we couldn't authenticate it."

"The three cubs were first spotted with their mother on Sunday when they were captured on CCTVs installed for surveillance in a no-tourism zone of the reserve," he added.

"To ensure the safety of the cubs, the authorities have tightened the security in the reserve where they were spotted," Saini said.

Further, he added that T-73 belongs to famous Machhli's family and this is for the second time that T-73 has given birth in the reserve.

T-73 is the daughter of T-17 tigress Sundari.

