1 terrorist killed in Pulwama encounter: J-K Police

One terrorist was killed during an exchange of fire in an operation conducted by security forces in forests of area of district on Tuesday.

The terrorist's body was retrieved from the site of encounter. The identity and affiliation of the killed terrorist is being ascertained, an official statement said.

Troops of 42 Rashtriya Rifles with Special Operations Group, were carrying out a cordon and during which the encounter broke out.

Incriminating material including arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter.

Pertinently with the efforts of police and security forces, it was a clean operation. No collateral damage happened during the encounter.

On receipt of information, troops of 180 Batallion CRPF rushed to the spot for reinforcement.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)