Rajkummar Rao shares a glimpse from Anurag Basu's next

talent Rajkummar Rao, who is all set to star in Basu's next, seems to be quite excited for their upcoming film.

The film will see Rajkummar sharing screen space with 'Dangal' fame for the first time ever.

He took to his handle to tease fans with a glimpse from what looks like a shot from the sets of the film, writing, "Bahut jaldi samane aayenge aap logo ke, tab tak ke liye aek jhalak #AnuragBasu sir's next with @fattysanashaikh."

Reportedly, the team began their 15-day schedule on Monday in The untitled film is said to be on the lines of his 2007 hit film 'Life In A Metro'. According to various media reports, the film will be narrating stories of four different people from four small towns of

Apart from Rajkummar and Fatima, the film also features Abhishek Bachchan, and in lead roles.

Fatima was last seen in 2018's action-adventure drama 'Thugs of Hindostan' alongside Aamir Khan, and Meanwhile, Rajkummar's 'Stree' became one of the biggest blockbusters of 2018.

Rajkummar has three other movies in his kitty including 'Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga', 'Mental Hai Kya' and 'Made in China'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)