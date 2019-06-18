Rajnath, Army Chief to pay homage to Army Major killed

-
ALSO READ
Poonch ceasefire violation: Gen Rawat, Rajnath pay tribute to slain Army jawan
Poonch ceasefire violation: Gen Rawat, Rajnath to lay wreath at Palam in honour of deceased Army jawan
India facing complex security challenges, threat to territorial integrity, internal stability: Rawat
Army has managed situation well along China, Pak borders: Rawat
Will be too late if work doesn't begin on incorporating AI into armed forces' system: Gen Rawat
-
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday will pay homage to Major Ketan Sharma who was slain in an encounter.
Sharma was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday. A terrorist was also killed during the encounter.
One soldier, who was also injured in the gun battle, is undergoing treatment in hospital.
In a separate incident, five CRPF personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag district on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU