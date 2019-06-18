JUST IN
Rajnath, Army Chief to pay homage to Army Major killed

ANI  |  General News 

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on Tuesday will pay homage to Major Ketan Sharma who was slain in an encounter.

Sharma was killed in an exchange of fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Monday. A terrorist was also killed during the encounter.

One soldier, who was also injured in the gun battle, is undergoing treatment in hospital.

In a separate incident, five CRPF personnel were killed and three others sustained injuries when their patrol party was attacked by terrorists in Anantnag district on Wednesday.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 11:43 IST

