Business Standard

J-K: 2 terrorists, 1 security personnel killed in Anantnag encounter

ANI  |  General News 

A security personnel and two terrorists were killed in an encounter between terrorists and security forces in Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The forces have recovered weapons and warlike stores.

This comes a day after an Army Major and a terrorist were killed during an encounter in the district.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Tue, June 18 2019. 11:09 IST

