Rajnath Singh takes charge as Defence Minister

on Saturday took charge of his ministry here two days after he was sworn in at the Bhavan.

(MoS) in the Ministry of Defence, Shripad Yesso Naik, Bipin Rawat, BS Dhanoa and were also present at the office located in South Block.

Earlier in the day, Singh paid tribute to martyred jawans at the War Memorial here.

"Paid tributes to the martyred soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty, at the War Memorial today. These fallen heroes represent the character of who has a long history of courage, sacrifice and patriotism. I salute them for keeping safe," he tweeted after the visit.

Singh handled the Home ministry in the first term of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre. Amit Shah, who has succeeded him, took over as today.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)