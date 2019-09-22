Rajnath warns Pak over war against India, threatens to snatch PoK

Amid heightened tensions between India and Pakistan over the repeal of Article 370, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that Islamabad would lose Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) if it dares to "repeat the mistake" of waging a war against India.

"You can see they're already getting discouraged. Pakistan PM comes to PoK and suggests Pakistanis not to go to the border. It's good because if they come, they'll not be able to go back to Pakistan. They should not commit the mistake of repeating 1965 and 1971," said Singh.

He further said: "If they (Pakistan) repeat it, then they should think what will become of PoK."

Lauding the repeal of special to Jammu and Kashmir, the minister said that Article 370 and Article 35A were the biggest cause of terrorism, which led to bloodshed in Kashmir. "Let's see how much courage does Pakistan have. How many terrorists will it produce," asked Singh.

He also raised the alleged human rights violations of Baloch and Pashtuns in Pakistan and asked the Pakistani government to stop the abuses.

Singh said: "Human rights violations are committed against Balochs and Pashtuns there. If it continues, no power in the world will be able to protect Pakistan from getting further divided into pieces.

