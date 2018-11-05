Gold bars with PM Modi's imprints a hit in Gujarat jewellery shop

With just a day left for Diwali, a jewellery shop here has attracted the attention of customers by selling gold and silver bars with the imprints of and Former late Vajpayee.

Speaking to ANI, a customer said, "Lord Laxmi and Ganesh are worshipped on every Diwali and Modi is also like God to us. This year I will buy these bars and worship Modi Ji."

This is not the first time that the shop has manufactured jewellery with imprints of the Prime Minister. Earlier rakhis made of gold with photos of Prime Minister Modi, and engraved on them were also made by the shop.

The shop owner, told ANI, "Diwali is an auspicious occasion. Since the time Ji took over as the Prime Minister of the country there has always been development and welfare. There has been widespread development in the country and hence I thought of making these to mark the occasion."

He further said that several orders of the special gold and silver bars have been received by the shop ahead of the Diwali festivities.

