Jhansi: Fire breaks out in passenger train coach

ANI  |  Jhansi (Uttar Pradesh) [India] 

A fire broke out in a coach of a stationary passenger train on the tracks of Jhansi railway station on Sunday night.

Authorities said that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

Divisional Railway Manager Ashok Kumar Mishra told ANI, "Some coaches were here for rebuilding. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Teams have been formed to probe the incident."

Additional Divisional Railway Manager Sanjay Negi told ANI, "A driver informed us that a coach caught fire at the yard. We got the information at around 11:50 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. To avoid further damage, we uncoupled a few coaches from the bogie which had caught fire. We need to investigate as to why it happened."

Further details are awaited.

Mon, November 05 2018. 07:20 IST

