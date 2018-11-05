Jhansi: Fire breaks out in passenger train coach

A fire broke out in a of a stationary passenger train on the tracks of railway station on Sunday night.

Authorities said that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

told ANI, "Some coaches were here for rebuilding. The reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. Teams have been formed to probe the incident."

told ANI, "A informed us that a caught fire at the yard. We got the information at around 11:50 pm. We immediately rushed to the spot. To avoid further damage, we uncoupled a few coaches from the bogie which had caught fire. We need to investigate as to why it happened."

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)