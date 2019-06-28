Rameswaram: Scherzer's span in Pamban Rail Bridge opens for passage of ships

-
Railway authorities on Friday lifted Scherzer's span on the over 100-year-old Pamban Rail Bridge to enable ships to pass.
Five dug ships along with 75 other fishing boats from Mumbai to Kakinada port crossed the bridge after the span was lifted.
According to the Railways, the old span could no longer be opened once a week for navigation of vessels in the Pamban Channel.
Reportedly, the span was last opened in March 2019 and remained closed since then.
The Pamban Rail Bridge which connects Rameswaram to mainland India is 105-years-old.
