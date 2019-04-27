Rana Gharami tests positive for banned substances by NADA

-
Rana Gharami, player of Delhi Dynamos in the Indian Super League (ISL) tested positive for the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA)'s 59 categories of substances banned in competition.
Few glucocorticosteroids - Prednisone and 20-B-OH-Prednisolone metabolites were found in Gharami's urine sample dated January 31, 2019, following Delhi's 2-0 win against Kerela Blasters, goal.com reported on Friday.
The player can face a ban up to four years if it is established that the substance was used intentionally, given it is his first offence. Otherwise, the former Mohun Bagan player will have to serve a two-year ban.
In another scenario, if Gharami is able to establish no significant fault or negligence, then the period of ineligibility can get reduced but not less than half of the applicable period (as mentioned in clauses 10.4, 10.5 and 10.6 of NADA's anti-doping rules).
The 28-year-old can now either get his 'B' sample tested or he can accept the charges and face the repercussions laid down by NADA in accordance to laws set by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).
The defender has been suspended provisionally after his reports were mailed to All India Football Federation (AIFF), FIFA and WADA.
He has been given a week's time to reply to the charges and make the authorities aware of his decision.
Gharami still has a year remaining on his current Delhi Dynamos contract and he played 14 matches for the team in his debut season in the ISL.
