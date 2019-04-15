Rapaport launches RapLab India

The Group is pleased to announce the launch of Laboratories India LLP and the RapLab Consultation Card.

This new RapLab Consultation Card (RCC) provides essential diamond grading information and RapNet quality verification. Designed for affordable B2B trading by small and medium size companies, the RCC includes BGM, EyeClean, Fluor, measurements and synthetic testing. The consultation Card can also be upgraded to a full RapLab diamond grading report featuring extensive gemological information and a sophisticated printed report format.

"The launch of Laboratories India LLP (RapLab) and the new RapLab Consultation Card will improve B2B trading opportunities in the and markets. RapLab services will include the grading of melee and parcels using trade standards and terminology. It will provide buyers with customized quality control and grading services enabling direct sourcing from the and markets. Our goal is to provide a broad range of that will encourage greater transparency and increased trade for Indian suppliers and international buyers," said Martin Rapaport, of the

This story is provided by ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)