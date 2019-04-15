Sensex moves up 139 points, closes at 38,906

Stock markets closed in the green on Monday after a volatile trading session.

The BSE Sensex settled at 38,906, up 139 points, while the closed 47 points higher at 11,690.

Most sectoral indices were in the positive zone except pharma, PSU banks and media.

closed 8.6 per cent higher at Rs 119.35 after the announced new international flights from May-end.

was up 4.8 per cent and closed at Rs 2,110.05 after posting its best revenue in 15 quarters.

Among other gainers were Tata Motors, Coal India, and

However, shed 2.6 per cent while Bharti Airtel, Bharat Petroleum, and GAIL lost marginally.

Meanwhile, Asian stock markets were at nine-month highs as investors welcomed positive news on US- trade talks.

said he hoped the negotiations were approaching a final lap. Strong Chinese export and also contributed to the rally.

