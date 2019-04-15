TiECON PUNE 2019 gets overwhelming response

With insightful keynotes and deep dive workshops, the two day organised in Pune by not for profit making organisation - gave an enriching experience to more than 500 startup entrepreneurs to take them into the second wave.

More than 50 experts deliberated and interacted with the audience to address a host of issues facing young entrepreneurs. This was the seventh edition of TiECON Pune.

A special report prepared in partnership with on in Pune was published.

The Jugalbandi session between startups and grown ups moderated by saw and Angel Investor and mentor share some interesting insights on startups and grown ups.

who has been deeply involved in startups said that while the success rate in startups is still low and the startup industry has to yet take off we should not be judgmental, just like a baby tries to walk and falls down to get up again and in the process learns to walk, similarly we should not stress startups on what not to do , instead we should give them a free hand.

said that a startup is like a new baby born and one has to nurture it. The good thing is that they are young and have no boundaries, no preconceived notions and fear and the only thing they see is success and there is a valuable learning process in a freewheeling environment.

said that an idea is just the beginning that by itself is not enough, the key to success lies in how you implement them and the timing which is very crucial.

Talking about ideas said that during the Satyameya Jayate series they came across a startling fact that there was no problem in which had not been solved but the solution was restricted to a specific area or village and had not converted into a mass movement.

So "we have the know how but no scale and I think communication is the missing link between these two. We came up with the idea of Water Cup which is a competition and is fun, modern and participative. It adds to the excitement of participating and also gives an opportunity of sharing knowledge. We concentrated on one issue and that is of water and in the state of which already was a laboratory of techniques to fight endemic droughts, but this was confined to only a few talukas. There is a need to convert this into a mass movement to transform the face of the entire landscape."

said that "I am a city girl and my idea of village came from paintings, film shoots and I didn't really get a chance to know more about it. Going to villages changed my perspective about my own life. At a deeper level, something changed and I felt more connected with people and in a sense experienced a bright new world and felt connected to the vast nature.

"It was an incredibly transformative and fulfilling experience for me. It has been a fun thing to do too. It connected me to nature and it made me realize how far we have gone to destroy it. This gave me a chance to step up to help conserve our nature. The Jalmitra initiative which we have started is to bridge the gap between the villages and the city. This is bringing about a transformation where an entire community is working towards a common goal,"Rao said.

Ganesh Natrajan talked about the importance of digital transformation and its' ability to impact businesses and change our perception and ambitions.

" provided a great platform for deep learning on several domains, a departure from most such conferences," said Ravi Nigam, Charter Member Pune.

"TiECON Pune 2019 provided wholesome values with Deep Dives in Masterclasses and broader perspectives with plenary sessions and investor pitches. The showcased work by Pune in mentorship" commented - Pune.

Charter member said that "based on the feedback we've received so far, we believe we've once again reset the bar this year by making TiECon a two full day event, and by focusing one day on Master classes on curated and relevant topics for entrepreneurs, and another day of powerful keynotes and panel discussions."

, TiECON 2019 said the unique two day event clearly made waves; in learning, Networking, and experiencing some of the best speakers.

This immensely successful, well attended TiECON 2019 has set high standards for the future!

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)